The first Tuesday in November is generally an election day with the Simple Supper site a polling place. But not this year.
Join Spirit of Peace Lutheran Chruch Tuesday, Nov. 5, for a simple sandwich supper. The Nov. 19 Simple Supper is an early Thanksgiving celebration. There are no requirements and no cost to those in attendance. All are welcome.
Simple Suppers are the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Big Bear City. The supper is hosted by Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church.
Pastor Dianne Finnecy is available for pastoral needs including prayers, blessings, private confessions, baptisms, weddings and funerals Contact Finnecy at 909-744-7900. Spirit of Peace Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City. For more information, call 909-878-2650 or find church’s Facebook page.
