The third and fourth races in the Goldsmiths giant slalom series attracted a large group of skiers of all ages to Snow Summit Feb. 16. Skiers competed in race team, masters, development and novice divisions on Widowmaker, the run adjacent to Miracle Mile.
The Snow Summit Race Team hosts an open slalom and giant slalom series for U16-plus racers from around the Far West at Snow Summit March 7-8. The team also hosts the annual Victor Alvarez Memorial Race at Snow Summit on March 14 and the final race in the Goldsmiths series on March 15.
For more information about the Snow Summit Race Team or the Goldsmiths ski race series, visit snowsummitraceteam.org. or www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
