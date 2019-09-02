Rocky start for Bears. Big Bear's football team lost to Twentynine Palms Aug. 30 in a game that was delayed twice on the opening drive for injuries. The Bears fall to 0-2 in the early part of the season. They travel to Laguna Beach on Friday, Sept. 6.
Golf on the green. Big Bear's girls golf team hosted Rancho Mirage Aug. 28. The Lady Bears lost the match. Next up, Citrus Valley on Sept. 3 at Bear Mountain Golf Course.
Changes in tennis schedule. The Lady Bears face Barstow and Granite Hills this week, but the scheduled match on Sept. 6 against AAE has been canceled. AAE has canceled its matches against Big Bear, and they will not be rescheduled for the season.
