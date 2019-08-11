Big Bear intrasquad football scrimmage, Aug. 10, 2019

Members of the Big Bear High School frosh-soph team work on kickoff returns during an intrasquad scrimmage at Minder Field Aug. 10.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Bears prep. Big Bear High School athletes are back in action. The cross country teams participated in the Conquer the Wall event, football teams were on the field for intrasquad scrimmages and the girls volleyball team is getting ready for Citrus Valley this weekend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.