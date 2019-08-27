Bears on the diamond. Yes you read that right. Big Bear High School baseball plays an off season game Saturday, Aug. 31 at Big Bear High School. First pitch 10 a.m.
Run, Cubs, run. the Big Bear Middle School cross country team is in action Thursday, Aug. 29, at 3 p.m.
Swinging into the season. The Big Bear High School girls tennis and golf teams seasons begin this week. Look for results posted online as soon as they are available.
Rankings released. Big Bear High School cross country team is ranked among the top 10 in the first preseaon polls released by CIF.
