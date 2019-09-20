Bears back in action. Big Bear's football team hosts Rialto on Saturday at Minder Field at Big Bear Middle School The Bears are looking to avenge their loss to Rialto last year and their second win of the 2019 season. Frosh-soph kicks off at 10:45 a.m. followed by varsity at 1:30 p.m.
Make your picks. The Big Bear Grizzly U-Pick-em Football Challenge enters week four. Have you joined the fun? Play for free and earn prizes. Make your picks at pickem.bigbeargrizzly.net. Make your picks by 5 p.m. Friday.
