Teed up. Big Bear's girls golf team hosted Rancho Mirage at the Bear Mountain Golf Course Aug. 28. The match was a no league contest.
Tennis team plays host. Big Bear High School's tennis team hosts two home matches this week. Woodcrest Christian will face the Lady Bears today, Aug. 29, at 3:15 p.m. and on Friday, Aug. 30, the Lady Bears host Desert Hot Springs.
Volleyball teams busy. The Big Bear volleyball teams will also host home matches Aug. 29 against Rialto. JV begins at 4 followed by varsity at 5:30 p.m. and Yucca Valley on Friday, Aug. 30. JV begins at 3:30 and varsity at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 31, the volleyball team hosts a fundraiser yard sale at Summit Christian Fellowship in Big Bear Lake.
