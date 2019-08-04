Rolling along. The 10th annual Tour de Big Bear is in the books. Thousands of cyclists pedaled on short and long courses under clear sunny skies. It went off without a hitch under the leadership of new Big Bear Cycling Association president Chris Barnes.
Sharing the trails. The Big Bear High School cross-country team hosted the Bob Randle Alumni Run July 31 near Snow Summit with team members and alumni sharing the trails in a tribute to the late assistant coach.
Members of the boys varsity team took the top three spots while the top three females are alumni. Top 3 boys: Gianni Roberts 10:00, Max Sannes 10:10, Kevin Spink 10:41.Top 3 girls, all alumni, Kaia Hoak 11:37, Rosa Franco 12:54, Marin Stamer 13:17.
