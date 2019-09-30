Big Bear volleyball dominates. The Big Bear varsity volleyball team is undefeated in Cross Valley League play heading into the week.They are set to play Academy of Academic Excellence on Oct. 1.
Bears struggle on gridiron. Big Bear's football team fell to Boron in nonleague action Sept. 27. The Bears battled themselves with costly penalties.
