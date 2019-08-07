Ready to run. Big Bear High School cross-country teams join their fellow athletes in prepping for the upcoming season. They will be climbing The Wall on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Snow Summit. The annual Ryan Hall Conquer the Wall, begins at 9 a.m.
The one to watch. Chad Hall, former Big Bear High School and collegiate cross country and track athlete turned his skills to cycling to dominate the Tour de Big Bear event Aug. 3. He left Big Bear headed for Colorado to compete in the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, and he could be one of the top finishers.
