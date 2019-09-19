Big Bear volleyball vs. Silver Valley, Sept. 10, 2019

The Lady Bears celebrate after scoring a point against Silver Valley Sept. 10 in Cross Valley League action.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Bears on a roll. Big Bear's cross country teams win their second league meet of the season. The girls volleyball teams are on their way to a Cross Valley League title with a decisive win over defending league champs Excelsior. 

Big Bear football is back in action on Saturday, hosting Rialto at Minder Field in Big Bear. The Baars are coming off their 36-0 win over San Bernardino in last week's homecoming game.

