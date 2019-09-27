Bears in Boron. Big Bear's football team travels to Boron tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Big Bear leads the series and they've won two in a row.Can they keep their winning ways alive?
Cubs on the run. Big Bear Middle School's cross-country team set course and school records in yesterday's meet in Big Bear. Boys and girls teams won their meets, and Kael Jex and Jacob Gilligan set school and course records for the Cubs.
Make your picks. Don't forget to make your football picks in the Big Bear Grizzly Football Challenge. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. today. pickem.bigbeargrizzly.net.
