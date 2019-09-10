Big Bear High School teams are in action today.
Big Bear's volleyball teams host Silver Valley seeking to keep their winning streak alive.
Tennis travels to Adelanto after all matches were canceled due to weather last week.
Cross-country hosts its only home meet today on Bristlecone Trail at 3 p.m. joined by Big Bear Middle School
