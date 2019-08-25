Big Bear football season opens. Varsity Bears search for rythm on the field and face scary moments as game comes to an end.
Bears in action. Big Bear girls golf and tennis teams begin play this week. The golf team hosts Beaumont today at 3 p.m. at Bear Mountain Golf Course. The tennis team travels to Twentynine Palms on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The girls volleyball teams also travel to Twentynine Palms on Tuesday coming off wins at home against Adelanto on Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.