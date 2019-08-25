Big Bear volleyball vs Adelanto Aug. 23, 2019

Big Bear's Dalad Rahill serves in the final game against Adelanto on Aug. 23. The Bears won the match in four games.

 JUDI BOWERS/Big Bear Grizzly

Big Bear football season opens. Varsity Bears search for rythm on the field and face scary moments as game comes to an end.

Bears in action. Big Bear girls golf and tennis teams begin play this week. The golf team hosts Beaumont today at 3 p.m. at Bear Mountain Golf Course. The tennis team travels to Twentynine Palms on Tuesday, Aug. 27. 

The girls volleyball teams also travel to Twentynine Palms on Tuesday coming off wins at home against Adelanto on Aug. 23. 

