Big Bear in action. Big Bear's tennis team hosts Barstow today at 3:15 p.m. and the volleyball teams host Desert Hot Springs. JV volleyball begins at 4 p.m. followed by varsity at 5:30 p.m. Girls golf hosts Citrus Valley at Bear Mountain Golf Course beginning at 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Later this week, Big Bear's volleyball teams host Aquinas and AAE on Sept. 5, girls tennis hosts Granite Hills and girls golf hosts Banning. The Big Bear football team travels to Laguna Beach on Sept. 6 and Big Bear Middle School cross country travels to Hesperia on Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.