Big Bear's football teams puts W's on the board on in the Sept. 14 homecoming games. The Baby Bears got things started with a 29-14 win in the early game. Varsity took the field at 1:30 following an emotional tribute to Jared Landaker, a 1999 Big Bear alumnus who was killed in the line of duty in Iraq. The Bears shut out San Bernardino 36-0 to earn their first win of the season.
Big Bear's varsity volleyball team won three matches on the week with wins over Silver Valley, Victorville and Twentynine Palms.
Big Bear's tennis team wins big in sudden death game at Adelanto, girls golf gets a win to improve to 6-1 in league play.
