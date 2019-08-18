Bears kick off season. Big Bear High School's football team got its first chance to knock pads with someone other than themselves in a preseason scrimmage Aug. 17.
The Bears took on St. Anthony's in preparation for the Bears' home opener set for Aug. 24 at Big Bear's Minder Field. Kick off is at 10:45 a.m. for junior varsity and 1:30 p.m. for varsity.
On the court. Lady Bears volleyball hosts Lucerne Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 20, for their home opener. JV begins at 4 p.m. followed by varsity at 5:30 p.m.
