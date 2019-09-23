Big Bear football vs. Rialto, Sept. 21, 2019

The Bears celebrate after coming from behind to beat Rialto 29-22 Sept. 21 at Minder Field.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Rally. Big Bear's football team rallied to beat visiting Rialto in preseason action Sept. 21. Down 22-8 at the half, the Bears took advantage of Rialto's mounting penalties, and kept their focus on the end result to rally for 29-22 victory. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.