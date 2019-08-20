Are you ready? Big Bear football opens the season at home Saturday, Aug. 24. The Bears host Victor Valley High School in the first preseason game of 2019.
The Bears hosted St. Anthony's for a preseason scrimmage last weekend to help them prepare to defend their Cross Valley League title.
Serve it up. The Lady Bears volleyball teams host Lucerne Valley tonight beginning at 4 p.m. for their first home match It's White Out Night, so wear your best white and fill the stands at Big Bear High School.
Glowing. Have you tried Glow Golf at Bear Mountain Golf Course. Sign up to play in the Aug. 23 event. Glow in the dark golf balls keep you on course.
