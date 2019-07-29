Serve it up. Tryouts took place for the Big Bear High school volleyball team this past week, according to head coach JoAnne Matlock. Varsity and junior varsity team rosters were set on July 26 for the 2019 season. The Lady Bears’ opening match is at Citrus Valley Aug. 17. The home opener is on Aug. 20 against Lucerne Valley.
Conquering The Wall The Big Bear High School boys and girls cross-country teams are getting into shape. While many other schools have brought their cross-country teams to Big Bear for a bit of high altitude training, the Bears go one step farther. At the end of each week of practice Big Bear’s runners run The Wall, an uphill trail run on one of Snow Summit’s steepest runs.
It’s such a challenge, the run has become a special fundraising event for the cross-country program. Ryan Hall’s Conquer the Wall is set for Aug. 10.
