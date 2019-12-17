Soccer teams play at home
Snow postponed the Big Bear High School soccer teams' home openers, moving those contests to alternate locations until the high school fields were void of snow. That happened yesterday when the boys and girls teams hosted ACE.
The varsity girls won the nonleague match 10-0 with strong offensive play by Camille Davis. The boys team fell to ACE 4-1.
