Big Bear cagers successful
Big Bear High School's basketball teams hosted Silver Valley in nonleague action Jan. 9 and sent their visitors home with a loss in boys and girls action.
The Lady Bears defeated Silver Valley 65-15 and the boys varsity Bears won their game against Silver Valley 71-43.
The Bears travel to Indian Springs tonight and boys soccer will be in action this afternoon at University Prep. The Big Bear girls soccer team also plays at University prep today.
The varsity girls basketball team plays at Garey High School Jan. 11 and Big Bear's wrestlers travel to Yucca Valley for a meet on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.
