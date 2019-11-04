Bears win CVL title. Big Bear's football team is headed to the CIF playoffs after winning its fourth Cross Valley League title. The Bears defeated Excelsior in the final regular season game on Nov. 2. Big Bear faces Eisenhower on Friday, Nov. 8.
Cross-country team seeks title. The Big Bear High School cross-country teams defend their Cross Valley League title on Thursday, Nov. 7. The meet is at Riverside Prep. Big Bear's boys team is undefeated headed into the finals and the girls are 3-1.
