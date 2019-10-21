Bears get the W. Big Bear football returned to action Oct 18 against Riverside Prep and held on for a victory. The win begins the Bears' quest for a Cross Valley League title. Read the story here.
CIF title bound. The Big Bear High School varsity volleyball team hosts a first round CIF playoff match on Thursday, Oct. 24, beginning at 6 p.m. The Lady Bears went undefeated in Cross Valley League action this year to win the title. They host the hosts the winner of the Santa Rosa Academy-Twentynine Palms wildcard match, which is scheduled to take place in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
