Big Bear girls soccer, Jan. 5, 2020

Big Bear sophomore Kylie Huschka (6 in red), passes the ball during an offensive run against Rialto Jan. 3 in Lucerne Valley. The Lady Bears lost to Rialto 3-2 in a match that went back and forth.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Girls soccer team in action

The Big Bear High School soccer team played two matches during the week, finishing at 0-1-1.

Race team hosts giant slalom

Snow Summit Race Team welcomed racers for the first race of the season, the Kyle Warren Memorial Giant Slalom.

Kyle Warren Memorial Ski Race, Jan. 5, 2020

Gavin Tieman, a U12 racer for the Snow Summit Race Team, carves a turn during the Kyle Warren Memorial giant slalom at Snow Summit Jan. 5 in Big Bear.

