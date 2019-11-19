Rough start for Lady Bears
Big Bear's basketball teams struggled during their first court appearance of the season Nov. 18. The junior varsity team fell to Silverado 36-23
The varsity team stayed close in the first quarters, but fouls and shooters going cold left the Bears trailing Silverado by 10 points at the half. They were unable to make a run and ended up losing the season opener 57-33.
Cross-country teams prep for post season
The Bears qualified for the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals with a 12th place finish in the prelims to grab final spot in the finals. The Bears will compete Nov. 23 at the Riverside Cross Country Course. Read more on how the Bears qualified here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.