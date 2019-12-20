Bears in the winners circle
Big Bear High School basketball teams were in action at home last night and sent their opponents packing.
The varsity boys won first Cross Valley League game of the season Dec. 19 with a 77-51 win over Hesperia Christian.
In varsity girls action, the Lady Bears won their third straight Cross Valley League game Dec. 19, a 33-23 win over Hesperia Christian.
Big Bear senior Bryant Cliff (0) is fouled as he leaps toward the basket.
Senior forward Alexis Berg (24) grabs a loose ball in the lane.
