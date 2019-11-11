League titles. Big Bear's cross country teams won their four Cross Valley League titles on Nov. 7. Both boys and girls teams were victorious. Read more here on how they did it.
Football season ends. The Bears' season came to an end in the first round of CIF against Eisenhower on Nov. 8 with a 48-17 loss. The young Bears faced a seasoned team and defending CIF Division 10 champion. Read more on the story here.
