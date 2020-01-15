It’s a mantra most coaches live by including Big Bear head basketball coach Bo Kent. Play one game at a time. Don’t look ahead.
But sometimes you just can’t help it.
The Bears can get back into the hunt for a Cross Valley League boys basketball title with a win over leader Excelsior Charter Friday, Jan. 17. It’s a home game for the Bears, who lost at Excelsior 77-64 in Victorville back on Dec. 13. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
“That’s a huge game for us,” Kent said. “To be honest the kids are looking at it, but we have business to take care of first on (Jan. 14).”
The Bears (7-11, 2-2) were scheduled to host the Academy for Academic Excellence (2-11, 0-4) Jan. 14 in the final first-round CVL game. The Knights have struggled this year, giving up 68 points a game. AAE is in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. Their last win was a 66-54 decision over Lakeview Leadership Academy on Dec. 3.
For the full story CLICK HERE
