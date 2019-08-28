It’s a well-known tale of Bears versus Wildcats when Big Bear travels to Twentynine Palms Friday, Aug. 30, for a showdown on the high school football field.
Both teams are looking for their first wins of the season. The Bears lost their opener to Victor Valley by a score of 21-12. Twentynine Palms was shut out 38-0 by Rancho Mirage.
“That’s a real tough opener for them, and for us, too,” Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths said. “That Rancho Mirage score doesn’t mean much. Twentynine is better than they were last year.”
While Twentynine Palms struggled against a much larger school, Big Bear had its chances in the home opener Aug. 24. One Big Bear touchdown was called back on what coach Griffiths said was a questionable call. The Bears failed to punch the ball into the end zone on two chances inside the 5-yard line.
“I think we saw some good and some bad,” Griffiths said. “It was a typical first game. (Victor Valley) is a team on the rise, really legit. These first games always come down to who makes the least mistakes. They made the least mistakes.”
Griffiths said there just a few mistakes on offense and defense, and some positive things, too.
“We handled their run for the most part, but we gave up a deep ball,” Griffiths said. “We need to rectify that. Our offense put together some very good drives. But we shot ourselves in the foot with some false starts. We’ve got to eliminate our mistakes.”
