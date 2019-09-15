It's been a banner weekend for mountain biking at Snow Summit. The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking made its West Coast debut Sept 13 for three days of competition in dual slalom, endure, downhill and best whip.
The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking continues Sunday, Sept. 15, with the Commencal Next Gen Youth downhill race at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Intense Cycles downhill finals.
The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking kicked off on Sept. 13 with a dual slalom final and the official opening of the vendor village. Austin Warren and Jill Kintner put it all on the line and came out on top to take the titles for the US Open men’s and women’s dual slalom.
Saturday’s action kicked-off with the GT Bicycles Enduro race along with the Intense Cycles Downhill qualifier and the Fox USO Red Bull Best Whip presented by SPANK bikes. With clear blue skies, thousands gathered to partake in the action-packed day at Snow Summit.
Aligned with Enduro World Series and USA Cycling, 311 riders entered the US Open Enduro EWS sanctioned race. Cody Kelley and Anneke Beerten took the win after five stages. From Pirates, Plumbers, Fall Line, Dickies to the Miracle Mile stage, McKay Vezina and Evan Geankoplis battled to secure second and third for the pro men’s division. Essence Florie Jasperse and Jennifer McHugh rounded out the podium for the pro women’s division.
With the sun starting to set, attendees gathered for the fan favorite event — the Fox USO Red Bull Whip Off presented by SPANK. It felt more like a session of friends than an outright contest. Drinks flowed freely as riders battled for respect, bragging rights and, of course, the podium. Allan Cooke came with the heat to take the win. Ryan Howard and Matt Sterling closed in on second and third.
For more information, visit www.usopen.bike.
