The only varsity girls head soccer coach Big Bear High School has ever known, is stepping down.
Lisa Griffiths, who recently completed her 18th year at the helm of the Big Bear girls soccer program, said she decided this would be her final season as head coach before the season even began. She kept the decision to herself during the season, telling the players during the final week of the season. Griffiths officially handed in her resignation on Feb. 12.
Griffiths said it is time to let someone else take over. Her daughter, Ashley, will graduate in June. Her son, Ryan, works in New Mexico. Giving up the coaching part of her job means she will have more freedom to tend to family matters.
Her decision to resign was made prior to a similar decision made by her husband, Dave, Big Bear’s football coach.
The Big Bear High School girls soccer program began in the 2002-03 season as a club team. It achieved full athletic team status in 2004-05 season. Under Lisa’s guidance, that first team shocked everyone by winning the De Anza League title as co-champions in 2003. Other De Anza League titles came in 2011, 2013 and 2014. Big Bear finished second in league competitions nine times.
