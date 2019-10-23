Riverside Prep put the pressure on Big Bear in the opening game of Cross Valley League play last week. Head coach Dave Griffiths doesn’t expect it to get any easier Saturday, Oct. 26, when Silver Valley makes the trek up the mountain for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.
“Silver Valley is putting things together right now,” Griffiths said. “Their defense is better than what they had last year. And what they lack in speed they make up for in size. They are huge. It’s going to be another physical game.”
Like Big Bear, Silver Valley (4-4, 1-0) is led by a sophomore quarterback. The Trojans also have a couple of talented freshman running backs, Griffiths said.
The Bears (3-5, 1-0) enter the game tied with Silver Valley for the lead in the CVL. On Oct. 17, Big Bear held on to beat Riverside Prep 15-13. Junior linebacker Atticus Coots made the play of the game when he broke up a Riverside Prep pass on a two-point conversion attempt to tie the game with about 1 minute to go.
“You have to give (Riverside Prep) credit for that 93-yard offensive drive,” Griffiths said. “We were hoping to get a touchdown there with under 3 minutes to go. They make that big play, that great catch and run, and it was a huge momentum turn. That was a huge play by Atticus.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
