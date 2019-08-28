They may be young, but these Bears aren’t babies. The Big Bear High School frosh-soph football team opened the 2019 season with a 20-8 win over Victor Valley Aug. 24 at Minder Field.
The name Baby Bears is a nickname given to the team many years ago. In the first half, Big Bear showed that despite its youth it had confidence and skills to match. Big Bear jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half before injuries and miscues put a halt to the momentum.
Big Bear’s triple option offense ate up the yards led by Matthew Slater (61 yards) and Alberto Serrano (69 yards). Sophomore quarterback Julian Martinez passed for 67 yards including a 45-yard touchdown toss to Aiden Barbour.
“We lost three of our starters in the second half,” frosh-soph head coach Eric Seaman said about the Baby Bears’ second-half performance. “The first half, we came out and ran the ball down their throats and played really well as a team. And I was pleased with our defense.”
Big Bear puts its 1-0 record on the line at Twentynine Palms (1-0) Friday, Aug. 30. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. at the Twentynine Palms Middle School field. The Wildcats beat the Rancho Mirage freshman team 22-12 in the season opener Aug. 23.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.