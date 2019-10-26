Big Bear High School's second Cross Valley League football game of the season was a balancing act. The Bears improved to 4-5 overall and 2-0 in the CVL with a commanding 33-6 win over Silver Valley (4-5, 1-1) Oct. 26 at Minder Field.
The Bears' played perhaps their most balanced game offensively with four players scoring five touchdowns. Senior slotback Paul Domingue rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown. Senior slotback Fernando Vela had 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including one score on a 5-yard fumble return. Sophomore quarterback Sammy Volpicelli scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run. Backup quarterback, junior Quaid McLinn, added a score on a 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Key for the Bears was improvement in the fullback position with a couple of newcomers taking up the bulk of the workload. Sophomore Matthew Slater carried the ball six times for 40 yards. Sophomore Alberto Serrano added 23 yards on five carries.
The Big Bear defense also made its mark, recovering four of five Silver Valley fumbles while keeping the Trojans out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.
With the win, Big Bear takes the lead in the CVL standings with one game left on the regular season schedule. The Bears host Excelsior Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Minder Field. Excelsior lost to Riverside Prep 53-3 on Oct. 26 to fall to 0-2 in the CVL standings.
