The weather isn’t cooperating for the Big Bear High School baseball team. The Bears need work in the field, but are likely to spend practice this week in the gym.
“We’re still learning to win,” Big Bear head coach Mike Benson said about his young team. “It wasn’t the home runs that hurt us (against Excelsior). We had some untimely errors, fielding errors that made the difference. When you’re kicking the ball around against good teams, they are going to expose you.”
The Bears (4-4) started the week with an impressive 11-4 win at Twentynine Palms March 3. They started strong in the first Cross Valley League game of the season with a 3-0 lead at Excelsior on March 5. But errors proved too much to overcome as Big Bear fell 7-5. Big Bear wrapped the week with an 11-0 loss at Granite Hills.
“Our pitching has been superb,” Benson said. “(Jacob) Egland and (Landen) Palmer are doing great as freshmen. Tanner (Gump) is solid. We’re not backing them up in the field. I hope to get on the field this week. We need to see a lot of throw and catch at practice.”
