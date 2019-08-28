It may still be baseball season for the major leagues, but high school baseball is on hiatus. At least theoretically.
The Big Bear High School varsity baseball team hosts cross-mountain rival Rim of the World in a nine-inning off-season game Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Big Bear High School field. First pitch is at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.