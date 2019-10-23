The powers that be have noticed. Volleyball success isn’t the limited to those schools in Southern California beach towns. Mountain girls know how to play the sport, too.
The Big Bear High School girls volleyball team enters the CIF Southern Section Ford Division 8 Volleyball Championships as the No. 3 seed. The Lady Bears host a first-round match at the Big Bear High School gym at
6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. They will face either Twentynine Palms or Santa Rosa Academy, who faced off in a wild-card match Oct. 22. The Lady Bears swept Twentynine Palms in two meetings earlier in the season. Big Bear has not played Santa Rosa Academy in 2019.
The Lady Bears (26-5) earned their No. 3 seed after going undefeated in the Cross Valley League. Big Bear wasn’t just 12-0 in the CVL, it swept all 12 matches going 36-0 in games. The last time the Lady Bears lost a match this season (a 1-0 tournament loss to Rio Hondo Prep), the leaves were still green on the oak trees in Big Bear.
The CVL trophy is the first volleyball title for Big Bear since 2008. Head coach JoAnne Matlock is confident this year’s version of the team will
have at least as much success as
that previous league champ. The Lady Bears advanced to the semifinals of the CIF playoffs that season. That team featured a balanced attack with Antonia Antes, Natalie Powell, Katherine Smith, Allix Miller and Marykate Rodgers.
This year’s edition is also balanced. The Lady Bears are the top ranked offensive team in Division 8, led by senior middle hitter Ashley Everman with 139 kills. Three other Lady Bears are ranked among the division’s top 20 including junior Bella Joha (11th, 109), junior Kyla Francis (12th, 109) and senior Macy Egerer (16th, 91).
Big Bear also leads the division in assists. Sophomore Alissa Everman is fourth in the division while Francis is ranked ninth.
For the full story CLICK HERE
