Dust off your golf clubs. Bear Mountain Golf Course & Driving Range will open for the season on May 20.
“We’re glad to be open in some kind of fashion,” said Clayton Shoemaker, marketing director for Big Bear Mountain Resort. “It’s time to open. Of course, we will be operating differently. We have social distancing guidelines set up. Hopefully we can try to make people feel as safe as possible.”
No walk-ins will be accepted. To provide a safe and healthy environment for guests, the golf course will adhere to an operating plan that adheres to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines. The plan will be reviewed and revised as conditions permit.
Facemasks will be required at all times for anyone entering the pro shop or driving range. Guests are advised not to arrive earlier than 15 minutes prior to their tee time. Use judgment and allow for additional spacing between vehicles when parking. If you arrive earlier than 15 minutes before tee time, remain in your vehicle. Socializing in the parking lot before and after rounds is prohibited.
Pro Shop occupancy will accommodate a maximum of six guests at a time. Retail items including apparel, accessories and golf gear will be available for purchase on site. Clothing may not be tried on. All sales are final.
Multiple hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the Pro Shop. All public areas including countertops, door frames, doorknobs and handles, elevator buttons and railings will be sanitized frequently. Cart rentals will be limited to one person per cart unless both are players from the same household. Golf carts may be rented for $12 per nine-hole round and may be reserved in person, only.
Public restrooms will be available inside the Pro Shop and at the driving range. The restroom near Hole No. 4 will be closed. Restrooms will be sanitized frequently with intermittent closures for scheduled cleaning.
The Clubhouse Grill will offer a limited selection of pre-packaged food and drink items for take-out. The beverage cart will also be available. Indoor dining will not be permitted.
The Pro Shop locker room will be closed until further notice.
Guidelines while playing:
• One group per tee box
• Four players maximum per group
• Players must use individual carts, or walk
• Manage your equipment at all times.
• Maintain 6-foot distance between players at all times.
• Keep distance from other groups on the course.
• Cups are filled for easy ball retrieval.
• Do not touch the flags for any reason.
• Bunker rakes are unavailable. Repair marks manually.
• Ball washers are unavailable.
• Tee box seed containers are unavailable. Use cart containers.
• Do not leave broken tees on tee boxes. Collect and dispose of them off site.
• Generous putt concession is encouraged. Do not physically exchange money.
Face masks are required at all times at the driving range. Guests are required to maintain 6-foot distance from each other. There is a limit of one person at the ball machine at a time. Wait to use the ball machine in designated spaces. Use only baskets from the rack marked CLEAN. Return baskets to the USED can.
A variety of season golf passes are also now available online at www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Reservations will be accepted beginning Monday, May 11. Tee times can be made online at www.bigbearmountainresort.com, by email at golf@bbmr.com, by calling the Pro Shop at 909-585-8002 or the general call center at 844-462-2327.
Shoemaker said operations will be different, but it’s a chance to get out and have some kind of normalcy. “We’ll get there,” he said.
Bear Mountain Golf Course & Driving Range is at 43102 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
