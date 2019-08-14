Bear Valley Bikes is making a charge to the finish in the Rim Nordic mountain bike series. The question following the third race on Aug. 11, is will the surge be enough to overtake The Cyclery Bike Shop in the overall series team standings?
Going into the third race, Cyclery owned a 251-point lead over the Big Bear team. But Bear Valley Bikes outscored Cyclery 334-247 in the third of four races. Cyclery’s lead was trimmed by 67 points.
Bear Valley Bikes earned most of its points in the pro men’s race on Aug. 11, taking three of the top four spots on the day. Samuel Brehm widened his series lead with a winning time of 1 hour, 48 minutes, 40.24 seconds on the three-lap course. Other Bear Valley Bikes finishes in the pro race included Romolo Forcino in third, Stuart Gonzalez in fourth, Zack Villars in sixth and Derek Hermon in eighth.
Larry Longo of Bear Valley Bikes won the expert men’s 60-64 division race with a time of 1:30:41.88 on a two-lap course. Also earning a first-place finish for Bear Valley Bikes was Raulie Tarango, who clocked first in open single speed.
The 2019 Rim Nordic MTB Cross-Country series finale is Sept. 8. That race will count as double points for participants. Riders must race the finale to qualify for the overall series title.
For more information on mountain bike racing at Rim Nordic, visit
www.rimnordic.com. Rim Nordic is on Highway 18 across from Snow Valley.
—Kathy Portie
