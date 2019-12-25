Big Bear High School played a tough non-league boys basketball schedule this year. And to make it even tougher, the Bears faced arguably the top two Cross Valley League teams on the road to open league play.
It was good to finally be home last week.
The Bears improved to 5-9 overall and 1-2 in league play with a pair of convincing wins on the home court. The first was a 77-51 win over Hesperia Christian on Dec. 19 for Big Bear’s first league win of the season. The second came a day later against Sierra Vista by the score of 61-47.
In the two games, Big Bear had the hot hand, shots were going in the basket from all over the court. According to Big Bear head coach Bo Kent, it was the little things that made the scoring that much easier.
“We’re moving the ball much better,” Kent said. “When we can, we like to go up-tempo. When we are able to get the open shots and lay ups, they are going to go in.”
The Bears were too fast for Hesperia Christian in the home league opener, outscoring the Patriots 24-13 in the first quarter. The second quarter was even more one-sided as the Bears outscored Hesperia Christian 21-6.
For the full story CLICK HERE
