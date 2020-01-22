It’s the season home opener, the regular season home finale and senior night all rolled into one evening of wrestling magic. Big Bear High School hosts Webb in a Cross Valley League match and Great Oaks in a nonleague dual match Friday, Jan. 24, at the Big Bear High School gym. It’s the only chance this season to see Big Bear’s wrestlers on the home mat.
Weigh-ins begin at 3 p.m. followed by competition at 4 p.m.
Big Bear High School is at 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City.
