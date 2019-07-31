One week of football practice is in the books for the Big Bear High School frosh-soph and varsity teams. The first day in helmets is Wednesday,
July 31. The first in full pads is Monday, Aug. 5.
So far, so good, said head coach Dave Griffiths.
“Right now, it looks like we have 11 players for offense and a different 11 to start on defense,” Griffiths said. “But, it’s more philosophy, more theory than reality. We won’t know for sure until we get everyone in (full) pads.”
The Big Bear varsity is expected to start the 2019 season with a roster of 28 players, which is typical for the small school, Griffiths said. Moving into the key quarterback position to run the Bears’ triple option is senior Paul Domingue, who rushed for 668 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior slotback.
For the full story CLICK HERE
