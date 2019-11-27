The first week of the Big Bear High School boys basketball schedule has been a learning experience — for the players and head coach Bo Kent. “We got better every game,” Kent said about his young team.
“Quaid (McLinn) is stepping up and Jordan (Randle) is scoring. The other guys are settling into their first time playing varsity basketball.”
Senior Bryant Cliff has emerged as the team’s leading scorer through the first four games, averaging 22 points an outing. He had 14 points in the season opener at Yucca Valley Nov. 18, scored 27 points against Desert Hot Springs on Nov. 21 and 21 points at Rim of the World on Nov. 22. The 6-3 senior also leads the team in rebounds, averaging 13.5 per game.
McLinn is averaging 11.5 points a game as the Bears’ No. 2 scorer.
