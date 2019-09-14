The Bears needed a big win in a big way Sept. 14 at Minder Field. It was Big Bear High School's homecoming game. And, the Bears were looking for their first victory of the season.
Mission accomplished.
The Bears crushed San Bernardino 36-0 on a sunny afternoon in Big Bear to improve to 1-3 in proleague action. They swarmed the Cardinal offense, holding San Bernardino to 51 total yards on the day. Offensively, Big Bear went on a scoring spree, beginning with a 40-yard scamper by senior slotback Paul Domingue midway in the first quarter. Sophomore quarterback Sammy Volpicelli tossed the ball to senior Draven Nicholson for a 2-point conversion.
With less than 2 minutes remaining in the first, Volpicelli connected on a 40-yard touchdown pass to Domingue. An Emmanuel Millan kick made the score 15-0 in the Bears' favor at the end of the first frame.
A River Monroe fumble recovery for a touchdown early in the second quarter was nullified on a Big Bear penalty. But the Bears regrouped, scoring on senior fullback Markus Napolitano's 12-yard sweep on the left side.
The Bears took a 29-0 lead at the half on a 53-yard run by Domingue.
Big Bear would score once more midway through the third quarter on a 46-yard run by Domingue, his fourth touchdown on the day.
Domingue ended the day with 154 yards on seven carries and three rushing touchdowns. His fourth TD was a 40-yard reception.
Volpicelli was 4-for-4 in the air for 88 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, senior safety Fernie Vela had two interceptions. Junior Bradley Bryant also recovered a fumble.
Big Bear is at home Saturday, Sept. 21, against Rialto (1-2).
Earlier in the day, the Big Bear frosh-soph team improved to 3-1 with a 29-14 win over San Bernardino.
