Big Bear High School faces the No. 2 seed in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 Wrestling Championships Saturday, Feb. 1, in Perris.
The Bears, co-champions of the Cross Valley League, open the team dual match tournament against Huntington Beach at 11 a.m. on the mats at Orange Vista High School.
Other first-round match-ups include Cross Valley League champion against Sierra Vista, San Gorgonio versus Corona del Mar, Orange Vista against Hueneme, Santa Rosa Academy versus Newbury Park, Katella against Valley View and Montebello versus Pomona. Top seed Glenn received a first-round bye.
Glenn is the defending CIF Division 6 champion.
The winner of the Huntington Beach-Big Bear bout will face the winner of the Montebello-Pomona bout in the quarterfinal round. The championship tournament takes place in one day with the championship final set for 7:15 p.m.
