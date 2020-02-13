Big Bear traded baskets with Don Lugo for most of the night in the first round of the CIF Division 4A Boys Basketball Championships Feb. 12. But a series of 3-pointers by the Conquistadors proved costly to the Bears in the fourth quarter for a 64-54 loss.
Don Lugo took the early lead, building to a 19-14 spread at the end of the first quarter. The Bears pulled within two points at the half at 31-29 on senior Bryant Cliff’s 4-point play with less than a second remaining.
The Bears took their first lead of the game in the third quarter at 36-34 on junior Blake Cramer’s layup on a fastbreak.
Don Lugo then capitalized with several 3-pointers to regain the lead for the win.
With the loss, Big Bear ends the season with a 15-14 record. The Bears finished second in the Cross Valley League. Don Lugo (16-13) faces No. 4 seed Buena Park (21-6) on Friday, Feb. 14.
In other CIF games Feb. 12 involving Cross Valley League teams, University Prep (14-8) beat California Military Institute 96-89 in the CIF Division 5A Championships to advance to the second round Feb. 14 at Cathedral City (12-15). CVL champion Excelsior Charter beat Mountain View 65-47 in the Division 5AA Championships to advance to play Estancia in the second round on Feb. 14.
