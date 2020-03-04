The Big Bear High School varsity baseball team improved to 4-2 with an 11-4 win at Twentynine Palms March 3.
Senior Kyle Azevedo went 4-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs. Junior James Ellsberry was 2-for-4.
Landen Palmer gave up one earned run while striking out four batters in four innings on the bump. Senior Jordan Randle pitched the final three innings in relief.
Big Bear opens Cross Valley League game Thursday, March 5, at Excelsior Charter (2-3) in Victorville. First pitch is at 3:15 p.m.
