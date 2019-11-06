In 2018, the Bears faced eventual CIF champion San Gorgonio in the first round of the Division 9 playoffs. This year, Big Bear plays another team from the San Andreas League in the Division 10 playoffs.
Eisenhower, the defending Division 10 champion, tied for the San Andreas title and is ranked sixth in the final regular season poll.
Big Bear travels to Rialto Friday, Nov. 8, to face the Eisenhower Eagles in the first round of the CIF-Ford Southern Section Division 10 Football Championships. Kick off is at 7 p.m.
“We thought San G. was good last year,” Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths said. “Eisenhower is even better.”
