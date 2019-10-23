When the Desert Valley League girls golf finals take place in Big Bear this week, there will be two CIF playoff decisions to be decided.
The top four individual finishers in the tournament, which takes place Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 24, at Bear Mountain Golf Course, advance to the CIF regional team tournament in November. The other decision was expected to be determined Oct. 22 during the first round. Scores from Coachella Valley and Big Bear golfers will be counted in two ways — individually and as team scores. The team score will serve as a playoff tiebreaker between the DVL co-champions.
There is only one spot open for the Desert Valley League in the CIF Team Tournament set for Tuesday, Oct. 29. Big Bear and Coachella Valley share the league title but only one team can advance.
For results of the tiebreaker, see the story at www.bigbeargrizzly.net. The Grizzly goes to print before the final results are available.
